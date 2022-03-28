Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $19.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4,100.18. 969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,535.00 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

