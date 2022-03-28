Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGII opened at $9.91 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.