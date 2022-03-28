Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STB. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,292.50 ($17.02) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,288.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 41.10 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.