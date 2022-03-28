SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SEIC opened at $60.49 on Monday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

