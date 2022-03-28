Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.600-$9.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $162.46 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $162.57. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.29.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.