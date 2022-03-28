Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 308.4% from the February 28th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG opened at $1.06 on Monday. Sentage has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

