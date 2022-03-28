Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SVT stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

