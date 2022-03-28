Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in March

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.48. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

