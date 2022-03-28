Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in March

Mar 28th, 2022

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.48. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

