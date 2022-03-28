Shadows (DOWS) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $1.28 million and $110,462.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00110212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

