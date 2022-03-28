Short Interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Rises By 237.7%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the February 28th total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Alset EHome International news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 3,986,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 221,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 145,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Alset EHome International has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

