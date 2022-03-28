Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 50.5%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 262,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Astrotech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.98.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

