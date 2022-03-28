Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Increases By 78.9%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SWET traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,038. Athlon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWET. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,100,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,948,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 320,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 573.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 834,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

