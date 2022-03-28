Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Rises By 66.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDOUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0359 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

