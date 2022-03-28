Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Declines By 65.4%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF opened at $31.67 on Monday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

