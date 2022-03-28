Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Declines By 72.4%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of China CITIC Bank stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

