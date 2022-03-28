Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Grows By 165.9%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDRY. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EuroDry by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EuroDry by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EuroDry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

