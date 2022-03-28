Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Declines By 40.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.