Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Declines By 70.6%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

