Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Decreases By 62.7%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000.

FYC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.98. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $61.10 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

