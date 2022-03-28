Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Decreases By 62.1%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

