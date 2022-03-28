Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Decreases By 62.1%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491. Furukawa Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.
About Furukawa Electric
