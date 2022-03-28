Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Drops By 66.7%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.00 ($21.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.55) to €19.40 ($21.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.91. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

