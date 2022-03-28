Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Drops By 63.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. 3,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,614. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

