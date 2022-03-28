Short Interest in Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) Decreases By 75.0%

Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lava Medtech Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Lava Medtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVACU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000.

