Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Grows By 317.4%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on Woxna Graphite and Norra Karr REE projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

