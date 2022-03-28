Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Rises By 85.6%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

MIST traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.45.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

