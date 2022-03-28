Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Rises By 178.5%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. MTN Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
