Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Decreases By 78.5%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

