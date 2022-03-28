Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Increases By 171.4%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PRVCF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PreveCeutical Medical (PRVCF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.