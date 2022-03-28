Short Interest in PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Increases By 171.4%

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRVCF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

