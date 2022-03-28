Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Declines By 62.5%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 8,407,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Erste Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock remained flat at $$1.10 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

