Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Expands By 99.9%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

METC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. 826,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $662.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.11. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.