Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreases By 60.2%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. 379,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,776. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

