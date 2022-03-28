Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declines By 43.9%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

