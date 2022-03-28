Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Expands By 295.6%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEGI stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

