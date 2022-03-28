Short Interest in Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Decreases By 62.2%

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAUG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.02. 1,399,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,457. Tauriga Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.