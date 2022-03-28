Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Decreases By 67.6%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.20. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,150. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

