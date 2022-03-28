Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Decreases By 41.1%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.48. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.78.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.
