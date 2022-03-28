Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Decreases By 41.1%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.48. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLTZY. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

