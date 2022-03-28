Short Interest in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expands By 249.5%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 254,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 72.6% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. Tenneco’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Tenneco (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.