Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Expands By 187.4%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the February 28th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TOPS opened at $1.07 on Monday. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Top Ships alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Top Ships Company Profile (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.