Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declines By 60.5%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 131,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,448. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

