Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Rises By 102.4%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

