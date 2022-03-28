SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIBN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of SIBN opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $664.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 342,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.