Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.60. 42,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

