Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.75 at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.84.

SIA opened at C$15.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

