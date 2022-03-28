Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 68.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 303.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,416. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

