Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $571,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

