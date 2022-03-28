Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 637 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,899 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

