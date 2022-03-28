Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 531 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $1,008,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

