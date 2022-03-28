Signaturefd LLC Has $340,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $219.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.99. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

