Signaturefd LLC Has $342,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

