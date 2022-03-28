Signaturefd LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $413.32 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $334.61 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.31 and a 200-day moving average of $408.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

